The term of Acting President of the Court of Appeal Justice Mohammed Thahir Laffar has been extended, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, Justice Mohammed Thahir Laffar took his oath before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (17).

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present on this occasion.

--PMD