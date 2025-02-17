Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill

February 17, 2025   08:37 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate on the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill today (Feb 17) in Parliament, in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The Second Reading debate related to the Bill was held today from 2.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. and was passed in Parliament with a special majority, without amendments.

The Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill was presented to the Parliament on the 09th of January 2025 for its First Reading.

Accordingly, this Bill shall come into effect as the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Act No. 01 of 2025.

