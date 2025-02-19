Two including 6-year-old girl killed in Middeniya shooting, one injured

Two persons including a man and his six-year-old daughter have been killed following a shooting incident near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya.

Police said that a group of unidentified individuals had opened fire at a 39-year-old resident of Galpotta who was traveling on a motorcycle with his son and daughter at around 10.15 p.m. pm on Tuesday (18).

The motorcycle rider was killed on the spot while his son and daughter were admitted to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals respectively with critical injuries, police said.

However, the victim’s six-year-old daughter had succumbed to injuries shortly after while receiving treatment at the Tangalle Hospital.

Police suspect that a T-56 assault rifle had been used to carry out the shooting while investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.