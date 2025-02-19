Misty conditions expected during the morning

February 19, 2025   06:07 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night. 

In its latest weather forecast, the department noted that a few showers may occur in Ampara district.

Mainly dry weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Badulla district during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

