Committee to address surgical waiting lists in govt. hospitals

A special discussion between Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and the heads of the health sector was held on Tuesday (18) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, it has been discussed that a committee should be formed to explore possible steps that could be taken through the President’s Fund to reduce the number of patients on long waiting lists for surgeries in government hospitals.

The committee is expected to submit a report on the matter within one month. Based on the findings, appropriate actions will be taken, as indicated by the Secretary to the President, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The discussion highlighted the significant number of patients, including those requiring cardiac, ophthalmic, and paediatric surgeries, who are currently awaiting procedures on long waiting lists at government hospitals, it added.

Attention was also given to the potential support that could be provided by the President’s Fund and other relevant sectors to address the challenges faced by these patients.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the possibility of conducting surgeries after regular working hours at government hospitals. The challenges faced by doctors and staff were also thoroughly discussed during the meeting.

The discussion was attended by several key officials, including Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Additional Secretary (Public Health Services) Dr. Lakshmi Somathunga, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with directors and specialist doctors from major hospitals across the country, according to the PMD.