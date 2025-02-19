Heat index remains at Caution Level, decision pending regarding school activities

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘red’ warning, stating that the heat index—the temperature felt on the human body—is expected to remain at a ‘caution level’ today (19).

The temperature may increase in parts of the Northern, North Central, North Western, Western, and Southern provinces, as well as in the Ratnapura and Monaragala districts, the statement said.

Meanwhile, specialist Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama warned that the prevailing hot weather may lead to health issues such as dehydration.

In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa stated that decisions regarding school activities will be taken based on advice from health experts.

This includes considerations for inter-house sports events and outdoor activities for children.

Additionally, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has reported a rise in the adverse Air Quality Index (AQI) across the island.

A spokesperson for the Central Environmental Authority (CEA), Dr. Ajith Gunawardena confirmed that air pollution worsened yesterday (18) and advised sensitive individuals experiencing breathing difficulties to seek immediate medical attention.