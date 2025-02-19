Heat index remains at Caution Level, decision pending regarding school activities

Heat index remains at Caution Level, decision pending regarding school activities

February 19, 2025   09:36 am

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘red’ warning, stating that the heat index—the temperature felt on the human body—is expected to remain at a ‘caution level’ today (19).

The temperature may increase in parts of the Northern, North Central, North Western, Western, and Southern provinces, as well as in the Ratnapura and Monaragala districts, the statement said.

Meanwhile, specialist Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama warned that the prevailing hot weather may lead to health issues such as dehydration.

In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa stated that decisions regarding school activities will be taken based on advice from health experts. 

This includes considerations for inter-house sports events and outdoor activities for children.

Additionally, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has reported a rise in the adverse Air Quality Index (AQI) across the island. 

A spokesperson for the Central Environmental Authority (CEA), Dr. Ajith Gunawardena confirmed that air pollution worsened yesterday (18) and advised sensitive individuals experiencing breathing difficulties to seek immediate medical attention.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)