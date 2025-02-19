Ganemulla Sanjeewa killed in shooting inside Aluthkade Court Complex

A shooting incident was reported inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex, a short while ago.

The notorious drug trafficker and organized criminal infamously known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, who was shot at during the incident has passed away at the scene, the police confirmed.

Police said that the assailant who carried out the shooting had entered the court premises disguised as an attorney.

However, the suspect has managed to flee the scene following the shooting and investigations are underway to arrest the suspect, according to police.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning (19) by prison officials for court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the courts complex, Ada Derana reporter said.