Ganemulla Sanjeewas killer concealed gun in hollowed-out book?

February 19, 2025   02:00 pm

New details have emerged regarding the shooting of notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, inside the Aluthkade Court premises this morning (19).  

It has been revealed that the firearm used in the shooting, a revolver, was allegedly smuggled into the court premises by the suspect by concealing it inside a hollowed-out book, with the pages cutout in the shape of the gun.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the gunman had used a copy of the Code of Criminal Procedure for this purpose.  

CCTV footage has also surfaced showing the suspect entering the court premises disguised as an attorney. 

The suspect had managed to flee the scene following the shooting and investigations are underway to arrest the suspect.

The infamous gang leader “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot this morning (19) in the No.05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning (19) by prison officials for court proceedings. He was a suspect in 19 murder cases, according to police.

Meanwhile, the police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the courts complex, Ada Derana reporter said.

