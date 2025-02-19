Russian woman dies after falling from train while trying to take selfie

Russian woman dies after falling from train while trying to take selfie

February 19, 2025   04:24 pm

A female Russian tourist travelling on the ‘Podi Menike’ train plying from Badulla to Colombo Fort has died after falling off the train reportedly while attempting to take a selfie.  

The accident has occurred this morning (19) near the Amunuwelpitiya 180/25 post, close to the Badulla tunnel.  

The deceased has been identified as a 50-year-old Russian national, who had arrived in Sri Lanka from Russia with a group of 12 other foreign tourists.  

The group had reached Badulla this morning (19), and were traveling from Badulla to Ella by train when the victim had attempted to take a selfie while hanging from the train.  

Investigations have revealed that while attempting to take the selfie, the victim had collided with an earth embankment near the railway track, Police said.

Accordingly, steps had been taken to transport the injured woman onboard the same train, and she was handed over to the Hali-Ela Railway Station.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)