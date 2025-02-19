Russian woman dies after falling from train while trying to take selfie

A female Russian tourist travelling on the ‘Podi Menike’ train plying from Badulla to Colombo Fort has died after falling off the train reportedly while attempting to take a selfie.

The accident has occurred this morning (19) near the Amunuwelpitiya 180/25 post, close to the Badulla tunnel.

The deceased has been identified as a 50-year-old Russian national, who had arrived in Sri Lanka from Russia with a group of 12 other foreign tourists.

The group had reached Badulla this morning (19), and were traveling from Badulla to Ella by train when the victim had attempted to take a selfie while hanging from the train.

Investigations have revealed that while attempting to take the selfie, the victim had collided with an earth embankment near the railway track, Police said.

Accordingly, steps had been taken to transport the injured woman onboard the same train, and she was handed over to the Hali-Ela Railway Station.