Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Court orders release of all CCTV footage to police

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the court’s Registrar to provide the police with all necessary CCTV footage to facilitate the investigation into the shooting and killing of notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was shot dead inside the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex this morning (19).

Keselwatte Police presented facts of the case before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali this afternoon.

Police informed the court that investigations had commenced immediately after the crime was committed.

They requested the court to issue orders to release the CCTV footage to support the ongoing investigation, further stating that statements are currently being recorded from judicial officers and other relevant individuals.

The Chief Magistrate accepted the request and ordered the release of the required CCTV footage to the police for investigative purposes.