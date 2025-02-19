The suspect in the killing of notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” this morning (19) is believed to be the same gunman responsible for the recent double murder at Watarappala, Dehiwala.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the woman who had brought the weapon used in the shooting is a suspected drug dealer from Negombo.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that in addition to prison officials, 12 Special Task Force (STF) personnel had been deployed to provide security to “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” when he was brought to the Aluthkade Courts Complex from the Boossa Prison this morning.