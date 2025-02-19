Main suspect in murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa arrested

The suspected gunman who shot and killed notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex this morning (19) has been arrested.

He has been arrested in the Palaviya area in Puttalam by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel while fleeing in a van.

The arrested suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Azman Sheriffdeen.

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot this morning (19) in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp).

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning (19) by prison officials for court proceedings. He was a suspect in 19 murder cases, according to police.

Police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the court complex.

According to police, the suspect had entered the court premises disguised as an attorney while the firearm used in the shooting, a revolver, was smuggled into the court premises by concealing it inside a hollowed-out book, with the pages cut out in the shape of the gun.



The suspect had managed to flee the scene following the shooting and investigations were launched to arrest the suspect.

Sri Lanka Police later said that they have also identified a woman who aided and abetted the shooting.

Speaking during a special press conference held in Colombo today, Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga said that the suspected woman, who has also disguised as a lawyer and entered the court complex, has brought the gun which was used in the assassination, into the court.

He confirmed that the firearm used in the shooting, a revolver, was smuggled into the court premises by the suspected woman by concealing it inside a hollowed-out book.

Furthermore, the police spokesman clarified that several gates were available to access the court premises and that the assailant had fled the scene from a nearby gate while telling the other people that “there is a shooting inside”.

He also explained that although the police immediately took action to close the gates and conducted a search covering the court premises, the suspect had already left the premises amidst the commotion that followed the situation, whereas the police were managing to ensure the security of the magistrate, prevent any escapes of other suspects within the court premises and several more procedures.

However, the Police Spokesman had mentioned that further investigations are carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The suspected shooter in the killing of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” is also believed to be the same gunman responsible for the recent double murder at Watarappala, Dehiwala.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the woman who had brought the weapon used in the shooting is a suspected drug dealer from Negombo.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that in addition to prison officials, 12 Special Task Force (STF) personnel had been deployed to provide security to “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” when he was brought to the Aluthkade Courts Complex from the Boossa Prison this morning.