Gazette issued on term of newly elected LG members

February 19, 2025   07:02 pm

A Gazette notification has been issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Chandana Abayarathna specifying that the term of the members of 337 Local Government Authorities should commence on June 2, 2025.

Accordingly, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued the Gazette in terms of the powers vested in him by Paragraph (b) of Sub-Section (1) and Section 10 of the Municipal Councils Ordinance, Chapter 252. 

The 337 Local Government Authorities includes 27 Municipal Councils, 36 Urban Councils and 274 Pradeshiya Sabhas.

 

G 43762 (S) Municipal Council Ordinance by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

