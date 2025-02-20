Meenagaya train hits and kills 5 elephants, derails at Gal Oya

The Batticaloa-Colombo train, ‘Meenagaya’, has collided with a herd of elephants at Gal Oya this morning (20), resulting in the tragic death of five elephants, Sri Lanka Railways said.

Meanwhile, the collision has caused the train to derail, obstructing services on the line, the department said.

Accordingly, train operations on the Batticaloa railway line have been limited, and the ‘Pulathisi’ train scheduled to operate from Batticaloa to Colombo has been cancelled, according to the Railway Department.

Furthermore, efforts to rerail the derailed locomotive engine have already begun.