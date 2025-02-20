Several schoolchildren found in possession of live ammunition in Hasalaka

Several schoolchildren found in possession of live ammunition in Hasalaka

February 20, 2025   01:07 pm

A number of live ammunition rounds have been discovered in the possession of several young schoolchildren in the Hasalaka area on February 19.

While playing near their homes, one of the children had come across the live ammunition. According to the police, the child then shared the bullets with friends.

After receiving one of the live bullets, one of these children had thrown it into the stove at his house. When the bullet exploded, the concerned homeowners have reported the incident to the police.

In response, the Army, Police, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) arrived and inspected the house where the incident occurred. The information above was then revealed during interrogations conducted at the scene, police said.

Further searches of the other children’s houses have led to the recovery of the additional live ammunition rounds in their possession.

During questioning, the child who had initially found the ammunition has disclosed that they were found inside a woodshed at a nearby house next to their own home.

Reports indicate that approximately 30 live ammunition rounds were found in the possession of the children.

Hasalaka Police are continuing investigation into the incident.

