Elephant death toll in Meenagaya train accident climbs to 6

The number of elephants killed after the Batticaloa-Colombo train, ‘Meenagaya’, collided with a herd of elephants at Gal Oya has risen to six, while another elephant is reportedly critically injured.

The incident occurred at around 11.35 p.m. last night (19) near the 141-mile post on the Batticaloa railway line when a herd of seven elephants, crossing the railway track from the Kawudulla Forest Reserve, was struck by the train.

Five of the seven elephants died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. One of the injured elephants has later succumbed to its injuries.

According to officers from the Kawudulla Wildlife Office, the deceased elephants were aged 8, 15, and 20, with five of them being female.

Meanwhile, the Giritale Wildlife Veterinary Unit has commenced treatment for the remaining injured elephant, which is also in critical condition.

The collision caused the train to derail, disrupting railway services on the line. As a result, train operations on the Batticaloa line were limited to Habarana, and the ‘Pulathisi’ train, scheduled to operate from Batticaloa to Colombo, was also cancelled, according to the Railway Department.

In the meantime, the Railway Department had also arranged a replacement train for the passengers of the ‘Meenagaya’.