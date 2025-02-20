Sri Lanka moves to introduce broad law for terrorism prevention

Sri Lanka moves to introduce broad law for terrorism prevention

February 20, 2025   03:08 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to appoint a committee headed by President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne to present eligible resolutions to further develop amendments to amend the draft bill on prevention of terrorism.

Speaking during today’s (20) Cabinet press conference, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 has been imposed to confront the threats then existed related to the national security and public peace. 

Later on, introducing amendments to the law as Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 12 of 2022, an interim measure has been followed for declaring a broad law on national security, he noted.

The Minister added that after that, a draft bill on prevention of terrorism has been prepared, and the same draft bill had been challenged in the Supreme Court. 

Thus, the Legal Draftsman has drafted an amended act including the said amendments subsequent to identifying the amendments to be further made for the said draft, he said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integrity to appoint a committee chaired by President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne for presenting eligible resolutions to further develop the said draft bill after thoroughly studying on the final draft prepared by the Legal Draftsman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)