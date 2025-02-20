Sri Lanka moves to introduce broad law for terrorism prevention

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to appoint a committee headed by President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne to present eligible resolutions to further develop amendments to amend the draft bill on prevention of terrorism.

Speaking during today’s (20) Cabinet press conference, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 has been imposed to confront the threats then existed related to the national security and public peace.

Later on, introducing amendments to the law as Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 12 of 2022, an interim measure has been followed for declaring a broad law on national security, he noted.

The Minister added that after that, a draft bill on prevention of terrorism has been prepared, and the same draft bill had been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Thus, the Legal Draftsman has drafted an amended act including the said amendments subsequent to identifying the amendments to be further made for the said draft, he said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integrity to appoint a committee chaired by President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne for presenting eligible resolutions to further develop the said draft bill after thoroughly studying on the final draft prepared by the Legal Draftsman.