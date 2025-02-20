Decision taken to search all including lawyers entering Appeals Court

Decision taken to search all including lawyers entering Appeals Court

February 20, 2025   03:37 pm

A decision has been made to conduct thorough inspections on all persons, including lawyers, entering the Appeals Court complex.

This decision has been taken during a special meeting held today (20), with the participation of police officers, court officials and representatives from the Colombo Law Society.

The decision comes in the wake of the major security lapse at the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex (Aluthkade) yesterday (19) where Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was shot dead by an individuals who had entered the court disguised as an attorney.

