Guidelines issued to safeguard schoolchildren amidst extreme heat

February 20, 2025   04:39 pm

In response to the prevailing extreme heat weather conditions, the Ministry of Education has released a set of guidelines aimed at ensuring the protection of school children from potential adverse effects.

The set of guidelines has been directed to all Provincial Education Directors by the Secretary of Education as advised by the Ministry of Health.
 
The guidelines, aimed at addressing the challenges posed by the elevated temperatures, encompass a range of measures to safeguard the well-being of students and protect them from complications such as heat cramps, heat strokes, and heat exhaustion.

Specific details include recommendations for hydration, appropriate clothing, and avoiding outdoor activities for students to mitigate the impact of the heat.

Attached below is the list of guidelines issued by the Ministry:

 

 

