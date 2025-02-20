Motion filed over name of Ganemulla Sanjeewas killer

Motion filed over name of Ganemulla Sanjeewas killer

February 20, 2025   05:26 pm

A motion has been filed with the Colombo Magistrate’s Court stating that the name of the main suspect arrested in connection with the murder of the notorious criminal “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” yesterday (19) was wrongfully made public as ‘Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’, causing discredit to an individual bearing that same name and his family members.

This motion was filed by a brother of an individual with the actual given name of ‘Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’, who was said to be aggrieved as a result of the incident.  

Attorney-at-Law Dasun Perera, presenting evidence before the court regarding the motion, stated that the name of the suspect arrested by the police in connection with the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” is in fact not Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen.  

He further emphasized that the person named Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen and the arrested suspect are two separate individuals.  

The lawyer explained that this misidentification has caused significant legal and social problems for Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’s family and requested the court to issue an appropriate order to rectify the situation.  

After considering the facts presented, Colombo Chief Magistrate Tanuja Lakmali informed the lawyers to submit the request once the suspect involved in “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder is officially produced before the court, as he is yet to be produced to the court.

Speaking during today’s (20) parliamentary session regarding the arrested suspects involved in “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the main suspect has been identified as Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga Kandanaarachchi, a resident of Dambahena Road, Maharagama.

However, the police media spokesman stated yesterday (19) that the suspect had appeared under several different names including ‘Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’ at various instances.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)