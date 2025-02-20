A motion has been filed with the Colombo Magistrate’s Court stating that the name of the main suspect arrested in connection with the murder of the notorious criminal “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” yesterday (19) was wrongfully made public as ‘Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’, causing discredit to an individual bearing that same name and his family members.

This motion was filed by a brother of an individual with the actual given name of ‘Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’, who was said to be aggrieved as a result of the incident.

Attorney-at-Law Dasun Perera, presenting evidence before the court regarding the motion, stated that the name of the suspect arrested by the police in connection with the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” is in fact not Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen.

He further emphasized that the person named Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen and the arrested suspect are two separate individuals.

The lawyer explained that this misidentification has caused significant legal and social problems for Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’s family and requested the court to issue an appropriate order to rectify the situation.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo Chief Magistrate Tanuja Lakmali informed the lawyers to submit the request once the suspect involved in “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder is officially produced before the court, as he is yet to be produced to the court.

Speaking during today’s (20) parliamentary session regarding the arrested suspects involved in “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the main suspect has been identified as Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga Kandanaarachchi, a resident of Dambahena Road, Maharagama.

However, the police media spokesman stated yesterday (19) that the suspect had appeared under several different names including ‘Mohamed Azam Sherifdeen’ at various instances.