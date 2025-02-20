Policeman arrested over links with woman wanted in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

Policeman arrested over links with woman wanted in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

February 20, 2025   05:43 pm

A police officer attached to the Negombo Police Station has been arrested over his alleged links with the female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” at the Aluthkade Courts Complex yesterday. 

The policeman in question is said to be a Trainee Police Constable assigned to court duty under the Negombo Police Crimes Unit and has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD). He is a 25-year-old resident of Padeniya.

Investigations have uncovered that the police officer had engaged in a phone conversation with Ishara Sewwandi, the woman who is wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” and is suspected to have handed over the firearm to the shooter inside the court premises. 

The policeman has been taken into custody after recording a preliminary statement while he has been taken to the CCD for further investigations. 

