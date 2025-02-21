Mainly fair weather to prevail today

February 21, 2025   06:05 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night today (21).

Issuing its latest forecast, the department added that mainly dry weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

 Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces Kurunegala district during the morning.

 Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

