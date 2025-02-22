Rainy conditions expected to enhance in next few days

February 22, 2025   07:35 am

The Meteorology Department says the rainy weather conditions are expected to enhance over the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces and in the Hambantota District for the next few days from February 24.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kalutara, and Ratnapura Districts in the evening or at night.

Mainly dry weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and North-Central provinces and the Kurunegala district during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

