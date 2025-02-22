India-Sri Lanka Ferry service resumes after two months

India-Sri Lanka Ferry service resumes after two months

February 22, 2025   02:50 pm

The ferry service from Nagapattinam in India to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka resumed on Saturday (February 22) after two months, Indian media reported.

According to India’s Daily Thanthi, the ship departed from Nagapattinam port to Kanesanthurai with 83 passengers and will operate 6 days a week, except on Tuesdays.

The ferry service from India to Sri Lanka was temporarily halted from November 18, 2024, owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

Passengers can carry 10 kg of luggage with them and additional charges would be payable to carry beyond the permitted volume, the report said.

Source: DT Next
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)