India-Sri Lanka Ferry service resumes after two months

The ferry service from Nagapattinam in India to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka resumed on Saturday (February 22) after two months, Indian media reported.

According to India’s Daily Thanthi, the ship departed from Nagapattinam port to Kanesanthurai with 83 passengers and will operate 6 days a week, except on Tuesdays.

The ferry service from India to Sri Lanka was temporarily halted from November 18, 2024, owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

Passengers can carry 10 kg of luggage with them and additional charges would be payable to carry beyond the permitted volume, the report said.

Source: DT Next

--Agencies