Shopping mall roof collapse in Peru leaves 6 dead, 78 injured

Shopping mall roof collapse in Peru leaves 6 dead, 78 injured

February 23, 2025   08:22 pm

The collapse of a food court roof at a shopping mall in northwestern Peru killed six people and left at least 78 others injured, the defense minister said Saturday.

The heavy iron roof at the Real Plaza Trujillo shopping mall, a city in the La Libertad region, fell Friday night on dozens of people who were at the site.

Defense Minister Walter Astudillo said at a news conference that according to the information provided by local firefighters in La Libertad, five people died on site and a sixth at a hospital after the collapse.

Astudillo also said that 30 injured people have already been discharged and 48 remain hospitalized. Three remained in critical condition. The minister expressed his condolences to the victims’ families.

Luis Roncal, head of the local fire department, confirmed that they “did not find any signs of life” as they monitored with rescue dogs, but that the search for survivors would continue.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Trujillo, Mario Reyna, announced the closure of the shopping center “due to imminent risk” and said his government wanted to inspect other centers.

Source: AP

--Agencies

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)

'We must offer the world a historic Sri Lankan experience' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We must offer the world a historic Sri Lankan experience' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)