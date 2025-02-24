Petitions against Deshabandus appointment as IGP fixed for trial

February 24, 2025   10:16 am

The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing the nine Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions challenging the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The petitions seek a ruling declaring that the manner in which Tennakoon, who previously served as the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, was appointed as the IGP is unconstitutional.

The case was taken up before a five-member Supreme Court bench today (24), consisting of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda, A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Shiran Gunaratne, and Achala Vengappuli.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, representing Tennakoon, presented evidence to the court, highlighting that an interim injunction had been issued, preventing his client from performing duties as IGP. 

Therefore, he requested the court to expedite the hearing of this petition.

After considering the facts presented before the court, the five-member bench fixed the hearing of the relevant petitions for May 06, 07, and 08.

The petitioners include the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Young Journalists’ Association, and other parties. 

They contend that the recommendations made by the Constitutional Council to appoint Tennakoon as IGP are unlawful. 

The petitions seek a ruling that the decision to appoint Tennakoon as IGP, based on those recommendations, is against the law.

