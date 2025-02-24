Rameswaram fishermen begin indefinite strike over Sri Lankan Navy arrests

February 24, 2025   10:58 am

Protesting the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanding their immediate release, fishermen in Rameswaram have launched an indefinite strike from Monday (February 24).

As per a Daily Thanthi report, over 700 mechanised boat fishermen have stopped operations, keeping their boats docked along the shore. The strike is expected to result in a daily revenue loss of approximately Rs1 crore, affecting more than 10,000 fishing industry workers.

A consultative meeting of all mechanised boat fishermen’s associations was held on Sunday (February 23) at the Rameswaram fishing harbour, where they unanimously decided to suspend fishing activities until the detained fishermen are released. The protesters have urged the Union government to take swift action against the repeated arrests and ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Reports indicate that since January 2025, Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 131 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram and other coastal areas. Additionally, 18 of their boats have also been seized.

The arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on allegations of crossing maritime boundaries have been ongoing for several years. In the latest incident, 32 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested on February 23 on similar charges.

