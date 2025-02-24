New DG appointed to Presidents Media Division

New DG appointed to Presidents Media Division

February 24, 2025   05:53 pm

Prasanna Perera has been appointed as the new Director General of the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The appointment letter was handed over to Perera by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

Prasanna Perera holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Peradeniya and a Postgraduate Diploma in Communications from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura. 

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Kelaniya, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)