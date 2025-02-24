Prasanna Perera has been appointed as the new Director General of the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The appointment letter was handed over to Perera by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

Prasanna Perera holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Peradeniya and a Postgraduate Diploma in Communications from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Kelaniya, according to the PMD.