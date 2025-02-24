Chandana Sooriyabandara has been appointed as the President’s Media Advisor while Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi has been appointed as the Director of International Media and Strategic Communications of the President’s Media Division (PMD).

They have received their letters of appointment from the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (24).

Sooriyabandara, a veteran journalist, has played a distinguished role in the media sector in Sri Lanka for over 30 years and has won the hearts of the audience as an excellent communicator with solid knowledge of the media sector. He is also a writer.

Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi, who has made a remarkable contribution to local photojournalism, introduced digital photography to journalism in the country while working for the Reuters news service for almost two decades. He is a graduate in photography and digital photography.