Chandana Sooriyabandara appointed Presidents Media Advisor

Chandana Sooriyabandara appointed Presidents Media Advisor

February 24, 2025   06:26 pm

Chandana Sooriyabandara has been appointed as the President’s Media Advisor while Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi has been appointed as the Director of International Media and Strategic Communications of the President’s Media Division (PMD).

They have received their letters of appointment from the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (24).

Sooriyabandara, a veteran journalist, has played a distinguished role in the media sector in Sri Lanka for over 30 years and has won the hearts of the audience as an excellent communicator with solid knowledge of the media sector. He is also a writer.

Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi, who has made a remarkable contribution to local photojournalism, introduced digital photography to journalism in the country while working for the Reuters news service for almost two decades. He is a graduate in photography and digital photography.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)