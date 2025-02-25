Few showers expected in parts of the island

Few showers expected in parts of the island

February 25, 2025   06:15 am

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliyaand Hambantota districts today (25), the Department of Meteorology said.

In its latest weather forecast, the department mentioned that showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

