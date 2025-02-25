Gnanasara Thero granted bail after appealing defamation sentence

The Colombo High Court has granted bail for Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, who had been sentenced to a nine-month lenient prison term for making defamatory comments on Islam.

The court issued this order after considering a revision petition filed by the attorneys of Gnanasara Thero against the sentence, seeking bail pending the hearing of an appeal filed related to the case and the announcement of a final decision.

On January 09, 2025, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court sentenced Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, to 09 months imprisonment over his defamatory statement on the religion of Islam.

Announcing the verdict, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena also ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs. 1,500 on the defendant.

Police had filed this case against Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero under Section 291 of the Penal Code, alleging that he acted in a manner that violated ethnic harmony by stating, “Islam is a cancer... it must be eradicated” during a press conference held in the Kirulapone area on July 16, 2016.