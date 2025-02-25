Gnanasara Thero granted bail after appealing defamation sentence

Gnanasara Thero granted bail after appealing defamation sentence

February 25, 2025   10:35 am

The Colombo High Court has granted bail for Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, who had been sentenced to a nine-month lenient prison term for making defamatory comments on Islam.

The court issued this order after considering a revision petition filed by the attorneys of Gnanasara Thero against the sentence, seeking bail pending the hearing of an appeal filed related to the case and the announcement of a final decision.

On January 09, 2025, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court sentenced Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, to 09 months imprisonment over his defamatory statement on the religion of Islam.

Announcing the verdict, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena also ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs. 1,500 on the defendant.

Police had filed this case against Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero under Section 291 of the Penal Code, alleging that he acted in a manner that violated ethnic harmony by stating, “Islam is a cancer... it must be eradicated” during a press conference held in the Kirulapone area on July 16, 2016.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)