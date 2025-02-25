Indonesia to support Clean Sri Lanka program  Ambassador assures

February 25, 2025   03:09 pm

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dewi Gustina Tobing, took place today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, Ambassador Tobing extended Indonesia’s well wishes to the new government and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening the 70-year-long friendship between the two nations, the President Media Division (PMD) stated.

The Ambassador highlighted that both Sri Lanka and Indonesia recently held simultaneous elections and established new governments. She further stated that Indonesia’s current administration will support the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, noting that measures have been taken to implement a similar initiative in Indonesia.

The discussions also focused on establishing vibrant trade agreements and free trade arrangements between the two nations, the PMD said.

Additionally, both parties explored opportunities to expand markets in a mutually beneficial manner while further strengthening economic, social and cultural ties, according to the PMD.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr Roshan Gamage and Indonesian Deputy Ambassador, Mr Fiki Oktanio, were also present at the meeting.

--PMD

