President meets senior Army officials, discusses security situation

President meets senior Army officials, discusses security situation

February 25, 2025   05:06 pm

A discussion on Sri Lanka’s current security situation was held today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.  

The meeting, attended by senior officials of the Sri Lanka Army, focused on the future measures regarding the security situation in Sri Lanka, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).  

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo along with several senior officials of the Sri Lanka Army, it said.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)