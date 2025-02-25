President meets senior Army officials, discusses security situation

A discussion on Sri Lanka’s current security situation was held today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The meeting, attended by senior officials of the Sri Lanka Army, focused on the future measures regarding the security situation in Sri Lanka, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo along with several senior officials of the Sri Lanka Army, it said.

--PMD