Sri Lanka and Maldives in talks to launch unified tourism program

The government is contemplating the implementation of a collaborative tourism initiative between the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

This initiative was discussed today (25) during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives, Masood Imad, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner congratulated the government on its recent electoral victory and expressed his satisfaction with the positive changes taking place in the country following the election results.

The discussions also emphasized the longstanding 60-year diplomatic relationship between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, focusing on strengthening and advancing this bilateral partnership, according to the PMD.

President Anura Kumara Disanayake acknowledged and expressed his appreciation for the Maldives’ unique contributions in fortifying the ties between the two nations, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Maldives Foreign Secretary Fathimath Inaya, and Additional Secretary Aminath Abdulla Didi.

--PMD