More than 20 killed after Sudanese army plane crashes in residential area

A Sudanese army plane crashed on Tuesday in a residential area near the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman killing more than 20 people, including military personnel and civilians, military and medical sources said on Wednesday.

The military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons.

Among those killed was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander in Khartoum who previously served as the commander of the army across the entire capital.

The Sudanese army had said on Tuesday in a statement several military personnel and civilians were killed in the incident, but did not provide further details.

