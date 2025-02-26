President meets senior Naval officers, discusses security situation

President meets senior Naval officers, discusses security situation

February 26, 2025   06:55 pm

A discussion on Sri Lanka’s current security situation was held today (26) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting with senior naval officers, attention was drawn to future security measures concerning the country’s security situation, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).  

Extensive discussions were held on maritime operations conducted to ensure national security, including efforts to curb arms and drug trafficking via sea routes and surveillance missions in deep-sea waters, it added.

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, and several senior naval officers participated in the meeting.

--PMD

