Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliyaand Hambantota districts today (27).

In its latest forecast, the department added that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa, Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.