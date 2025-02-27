Ex-President Ranil heads to India for third visit in recent months

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to depart for New Delhi, India, today (27) to deliver a keynote address on global issues.

The speech will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday (28), with the participation of diplomats and distinguished guests. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott are also slated to speak at the event.

Wickremesinghe’s address will focus on South Asia’s geopolitical landscape, economic challenges, and regional cooperation.

In addition to his speech, the former president is expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi. Political sources indicate that their meeting will cover key bilateral and regional matters. Wickremesinghe will also engage with prominent Indian business leaders during his visit.

This marks his third visit to India in recent months. Wickremesinghe is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka on March 2.