Japan to invest in Sri Lankas digital transformation and port development

February 27, 2025   03:34 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Mr. Akio Isomata, this morning (27) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Ambassador officially invited President Dissanayake to visit Japan and expressed appreciation for the new government’s policy framework, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

The Japanese Ambassador stated that efforts have been made to include Sri Lanka in the recently launched security cooperation assistance program by the Government of Japan.

Extensive discussions were held regarding the ongoing and future initiatives of the joint Japan-Switzerland-South Africa program aimed at fostering national reconciliation among the northern communities affected by the 30-year conflict. Additionally, they reviewed the current status of Japanese investments in Sri Lanka, according to the PMD.

Furthermore, the current status and progress of digital economic and airport investments were discussed. 

The Ambassador also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s Digital Transformation Program, emphasizing the Government of Japan’s intention to invest in port and aviation-related projects, as well as digitalization initiatives in Sri Lanka, it added.

The discussion was attended by Advisor to the President on Economic and Financial Affairs Dr. Duminda Hulangamuwa, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, First Secretary and Head of Economics and Development Cooperation Section Ohashi Kenji, and First Secretary and Head of Political Section Murata Shinichi.

--PMD

