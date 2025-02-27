Cambodia, Sri Lanka vow to promote greater cooperation in cultural sector

February 27, 2025   05:36 pm

Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Dr Phoeurng Sackona received the Bangkok-based Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Cambodia, Sriyani Wijayanthi Edirisinghe for a courtesy call at the Ministry’s office.

On this occasion, the Minister warmly welcomed and congratulated Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, the newly appointed Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia, and expressed gratitude to the government of Sri Lanka for its continued support of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in the realm of culture.

In response, the Ambassador thanked the Minister of Culture and Fine Arts for the warm reception and expressed her intention to enhance cooperation in the cultural sector. 

Although the two countries are geographically distant, we share the same Buddhist faith. Thus, cultural exchanges and people-to-people interactions have strengthened the positive relations between the two countries and fostered familiarity, the report said.

The Ambassador further mentioned that Cambodian students are currently studying in Sri Lanka. She also praised the students for their proficiency in speaking Sri Lankan.

During the meeting, both parties committed to further promoting cooperation in the cultural sector.

Source: Khmer Times 

--Agencies 

