Former President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has criticized the United Nations Human Rights Office for what he described as a double standard in its treatment of Ukraine and Sri Lanka. Speaking on the issue, Wickremesinghe pointed out the contrasting approaches taken by the UN, particularly in light of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Mr. Wickremesinghe noted that while the United States is pushing to end the war in Ukraine, with Russia making significant sacrifices to achieve its goals, many European nations have remained silent on key issues surrounding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This includes a failure to hold a presidential election in Ukraine, which he described as a violation of democratic processes.

In comparison, Wickremesinghe highlighted that Sri Lanka has conducted elections on time, emphasizing the contrast in how the UN treats the two nations. He expressed concern that Sri Lanka is being treated differently and pointed out the two-pronged approach of the UN Human Rights Office.

The former president urged the current government and all political parties to take this situation seriously, especially with the UN Human Rights Office planning to bring forward a resolution regarding Sri Lanka in September this year.

The comments come at a time when global politics are shifting, particularly as the international community seeks to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Wickremesinghe’s remarks call for a more consistent and fair approach to human rights and political accountability on the global stage.

--Agencies