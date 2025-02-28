Govt. to establish separate salary structure for Sri Lanka Police in 2026 Budget

February 28, 2025   01:24 pm

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, states that steps will be taken to establish a separate salary structure for the Police Department in the next year’s budget.

Speaking in the Parliament today (28), the Minister confirmed that plans have been made for this initiative. He also emphasized that no salary reductions have been imposed on police officers or public servants and that, after several years, measures have been taken to increase their basic salaries.

Currently, the basic salary of a police constable is Rs. 29,540, which will be increased to Rs. 44,293 this year. Additional salary increments for various ranks are as follows, according to the minister:

  • Police Constable: Rs. 6,182 increase
  • Police Sergeant: Rs. 6,441.54 increase
  • Sub-Inspector (SI): Rs. 6,551.72 increase
  • Inspector (IP): Rs. 7,040.24 increase
  • Chief Inspector (CI): Rs. 7,655.74 increase
  • Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP): Rs. 8,244.11 increase
  • Superintendent of Police (SP) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP): Rs. 9,925 increase
  • Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior DIG: Rs. 11,118 increase
  • Inspector General of Police (IGP): Rs. 13,223 increase

 

“Furthermore, the basic salary of a police constable, currently Rs. 29,540, will increase to Rs. 44,293 in this year, Rs. 46,921 in 2026, and Rs. 49,550 in 2027. Additionally, all related allowances will also be increased accordingly,” he said.

