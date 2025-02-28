The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has decreased to -4.2% in February 2025, compared to -4% in January 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Year-on-Year food inflation has increased to -0.2% in February 2025, compared to -2.6% in January 2025, while Year-on-Year non-food inflation is -6.1%.

The CCPI for all items for the month of February 2025 has decreased to 192.2 from 192.6 in January 2025. Month on Month change contributed by 0.11% from food and -0.32% from non-food.

CCPI Core in February 2025 has increased to 178.5 from 178.4 in January 2025.

The general price level has increased by 92.2% compared to the index reference (2021).