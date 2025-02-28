Petroleum dealers to withdraw from ordering fuel

February 28, 2025   06:05 pm

The Petroleum Dealers’ Association says it will withdraw from all activities related to the ordering of fuel with effect from midnight today.

The association said that it would only distribute existing fuel stocks and will not be ordering new stocks.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has taken steps to abolish the 3% discount currently available to fuel distributors and to make payments according to a new formula, effective from tomorrow (01).

This has come into effect according to a circular issued in March 2022, and accordingly, the amount currently being paid is unlawful, according to the CPC Chairman, D.J. Rajakaruna.

In this situation, the Petroleum Dealers’ Association stated at a media briefing held this afternoon that it has decided to withdraw from ordering fuel stocks.

