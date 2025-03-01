Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Southern, and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department stated.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected in some places in Uva Province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Hambantota, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over North Central, Eastern, and Northwestern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.