Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meterology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura District, the department said in its forecast for the next 36 hours.

It said that showers or thundershowers would occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Kurunegala districts.

The general public is therefore kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary, localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.