The auction for 14 luxury vehicles belonged to the President’s Office, six decommissioned vehicles and various spare parts was held on Friday (Feb 28), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This decision was made with the objective of reducing government expenditure and promoting financial accountability,

Accordingly, 15 vehicles were auctioned yesterday, including nine Defender Jeeps, one Volvo Jeep, a Chrysler car, a Mahindra Bolero, a Rosa bus, a Land Rover Discovery, and a Toyota car.

The auction for the remaining vehicles is scheduled to take place soon, according to the PMD.

These vehicles were not those allocated to the permanent staff of the Presidential Secretariat but were instead used by advisors and personnel appointed under Article 41(1) of the Constitution by the former President during his tenure, the PMD said.

There was significant demand for the purchase of these vehicles. Bidding submissions were accepted until 12:00 noon yesterday, and the opening of bids continued until 8:00 p.m., it added.

Approximately 199 business personnel participated in the event, the statement said.

--PMD