At least 37 dead and dozens injured in bus crash in Bolivia

At least 37 dead and dozens injured in bus crash in Bolivia

March 2, 2025   12:38 pm

A crash involving two buses in Bolivia left at least 37 people dead and dozens injured in the western Potosi region, police and local authorities said on Saturday.

The accident happened during the early morning hours on the route between the cities of Uyuni and Colchani, when one of the vehicles swerved into the oncoming lane.

“As a result of this fatal accident we have 39 people injured in four hospitals in the town of Uyuni, and 37 people have lost their lives,” a spokesman for the Departmental Police Command of Potosi told reporters.

Police personnel are working to identify people who were killed and those who were injured and hospitalized, the spokesperson added.

At the scene, a crane turned over one of the buses, which had rolled over onto its side, and police officers were seen removing bodies from the crashed vehicles and carrying them away wrapped in blankets.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the buses encroached into the oncoming lane, presumably due to speeding, and caused the collision, the Bolivian Ministry of Government said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)