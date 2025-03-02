TN Governor meets protesting fishermen, promises to escalate SL Navy issue

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has engaged with Indian fishermen protesting the Sri Lankan Navy’s arrest of 32 of their colleagues and seizure of five boats on February 23.

During the Sunday meeting, Governor Ravi assured the demonstrators he would raise their concerns with both state and central authorities.

Following the discussion, however, Ravi criticized the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, suggesting they should adopt a “constructive approach” rather than “politicizing” the situation.

The arrests occurred near the North Mannar region, with Sri Lankan authorities claiming the fishermen had crossed the international maritime boundary.

This incident has sparked widespread protests across Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities.

“I totally understand your problem. The solution can be derived only by the state and the central government together, and I’ll try for that,” Ravi told the fishermen while listening to their grievances.

In a subsequent social media post, the Governor described the fishermen as “victims of an iniquitous agreement of 1974,” which he characterized as insensitive to the livelihood concerns of Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities.

He stated that previous governments in Delhi and Chennai had “committed a grave sin” by depriving fishermen of traditional fishing rights around Katchatheevu island.

“Instead of politicising this issue and faulting the Central Government, a constructive approach by the State Government will go a long way in wiping the tears of our affected people,” Ravi added, noting that the party currently ruling Tamil Nadu was an ally of the central government responsible for the 1974 agreement.

The protests, now in their third day, were triggered by the continued detention of over a hundred fishermen and confiscation of numerous boats by Sri Lankan authorities.

On Saturday alone, 5,000 fishermen in 450 boats were reportedly intercepted, with 32 arrested and taken to Talaimannar Naval Camp.

The ongoing strike has left approximately 700 boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing port, causing daily economic losses estimated at Rs 1 crore.

Fishermen leaders have threatened to expand their protests to other coastal districts if authorities fail to secure the prompt release of their detained colleagues.

Source: The Hans India

--Agencies