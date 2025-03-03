Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 3, 2025   06:32 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliyaand Polonnaruwa districts.

A few showers may occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western province during the morning too. 

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva province and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country (English)

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country (English)

Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi (English)

Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)