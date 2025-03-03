Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliyaand Polonnaruwa districts.

A few showers may occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western province during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva province and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.